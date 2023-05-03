Legal Recap: SC Refuses Plea Against The Kerala Story, Sisodia Moves Delhi HC

Recap: SC Refuses Plea Against The Kerala Story, Sisodia Moves Delhi HC
While the top court refused to entertain Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's petition challenging the release of the controversial film The Kerala Story, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case.
Here are the top legal highlights from our courts on Wednesday, 3 May:
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved the Delhi High Court and has asked for interim bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court had denied bail to the AAP leader on 28 April in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was arrested on 26 February by the CBI.
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the CBI to file the status report in the case by Thursday so that this new plea can be heard along with Sisodia's regular bail plea, slated for the the same day.
The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind challenging the release of the controversial film The Kerala Story, expected to be out in theatres on 5 May.
The court however, granted the petitioner liberty to approach the High Court. The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a stay on the movie's release, stating it may cause "hatred and enmity between different sections of society."
On Tuesday, the top court also refused to entertain a plea by advocate Nizam Pasha, who sought a stay on the release of The Kerala Story.
Though Pasha argued the movie was the "worst kind of hate speech," the court said that if he wanted to challenge the movie, "you should challenge the certification and through appropriate forum."
The Centre has agreed to set up a panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary to explore administrative steps for addressing 'concerns' of same-sex couples, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 3 May.
"The government is positive. What we have decided is that this would need coordination between more than one ministry. So, a committee headed by no less than the Cabinet Secretary will be constituted," Mehta told the apex court.
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, continued hearing the petitions seeking marriage equality in the country on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the top court refused to commute the death penalty handed down to Balwant Singh Rajaona, convicted for assassinating former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.
The court instead asked the the Central government's competent authority to deal with Rajoana's mercy petition.
