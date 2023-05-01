In Courts Today: Sedition, Divorce, Anti-Conversion Laws & More
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
While the top court has said that it will hear petitions challenging the Sedition law in August this year, it agreed to take up on 8 May a petition challenging the Bihar Government's decision to prematurely release former Bihar MP Anand Mohan, who was convicted for the mob lynching of Gopalganj IAS officer G Krishnaiah in 1994.
Here are the top highlights from our courts today:
The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the process to re-examine the Sedition law (Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code) is at an advanced stage.
Following this, the top court posted the case for hearing in August this year.
A bunch of petitions challenging the validity of the Sedition law had come to the Supreme Court. In May last year, it had directed the Centre and states to refrain from registering cases under the law.
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has held that it can grant divorce to consenting couples on the grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown' of marriage.
It has also directed that the six-month waiting period for divorce in such cases be done away with.
The five-judge constitution bench, has said that the top court can invoke its special powers under Article 142 to do the above, without referring the issue to a family court.
For more details, read this.
Tamil Nadu told the top court that anti-conversion laws are prone to misuse against minorities and that states lack data of conviction under these laws.
In a counter-affidavit filed in response to BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay's PIL against religious conversion, Tamil Nadu has added that missionaries spreading Christianity are not doing something inherently illegal or unconstitutional.
"Article 25 of the Constitution of India guarantees every citizen the right to propagate his religion. Therefore, the acts of missionaries spreading Christianity by itself cannot be seen as something against law," the state said.
Meanwhile, the apex court agreed to hear on 8 May a petition challenging the Bihar Government's decision to prematurely release former Bihar MP Anand Mohan, who was convicted for the mob lynching of Gopalganj IAS officer G Krishnaiah in 1994.
G Krishnaiah's widow Uma Krishnaiah filed the petition after Mohan, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment, walked out of jail on 24 April after serving only 14 years in jail.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)