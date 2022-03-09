Why Kerala HC Dismissed Dileep Plea Against Further Probe in Sexual Assault Case

The high court also rejected another argument by the actor that he should have had the right to be heard by the trial court before it accepted the police's report on the need for a further investigation.

Finally, the high court noted that, in accordance with Supreme Court precedents, it is supposed to be "extremely cautious and slow to interfere" with the investigation or trial of criminal cases unless it is convinced beyond any manner of doubt that the proceedings have been instituted in a mala fide or malicious way or are an abuse of power. Dileep had failed to convince the court that this was the case here.

After reviewing the revelations and materials submitted by Balachandra Kumar, the judge noted that while he could not comment on their truthfulness or veracity. However, if found to be true, they "may have a bearing on the case."

"Once additional materials or fresh information pertaining to the crime are received after filing of the final report, it is the right and duty of the police to enquire into the same and to find out whether there is any truth in it or not," the high court held. "This statutory right and duty of the police cannot be circumscribed without any valid reason."