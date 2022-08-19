Kerala Govt Moves HC Against Civic Chandran’s Bail in Sexual Harassment Case

The Kerala government has moved the high court challenging the anticipatory bail granted to the author and social activist Civic Chandran on 2 August, in a sexual harassment case filed by a Dalit writer.

The government has cited that the order is against the spirit of the special law enacted for Prevention of Atrocities against the people belonging to Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribe community.

The accused was booked in a sexual harassment case punishable under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections relating to sexual harassment and relevant provisions under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1999.

The 71-year-old is currently facing two cases of sexual harassment, the first filed on 17 July and the second on 29 July. While he received bail in the first case on 2 August, the second one was received on 12 August.