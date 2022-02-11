Kasganj Custodial Death: 3 Months On, Allahabad HC Orders Second Autopsy

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 10 February, ordered a second autopsy of the body of Altaf Miyan, whose death in police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj had elicited widespread outrage in November 2021.

The direction for a second post-mortem by AIIMS, Delhi was issued by a bench comprising of Justices Anjani Kumar Mishra and Deepak Verma, who had been hearing a petition moved by Altaf's father, Chand Miyan.

The plea had sought a CBI inquiry into the death, and a second autopsy that is conducted outside the Uttar Pradesh due to the alleged involvement of the UP police in the death.