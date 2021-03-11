Follow Programme Code: Karnataka HC Tells Media in Jarkiholi Case

The order has come by a single Judge of the Karnataka High Court in a PIL seeking protection of Jarkiholi’s right to privacy as recognised by the Supreme Court in the Puttaswamy judgment.

The petitioner has also asked for a direction to the Commissioner of Police to take action against those media channels who are reporting this matter by allegedly violating the Programme Code.

The Programme Code is a set of guidelines that Cable TV networks need to show while broadcasting content. This code is defined under the Cable TV Network (Regulation) Act, 1995, and explained in detail under Rule 6 of Cable TV Network Rules, 1994.

The petitioner has submitted it because he is affiliated with a certain political party, he is scared that he may be “targeted by certain vested interests who would not think twice to invade his privacy and bring peril to his dignity and reputation.”