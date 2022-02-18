Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Questions 'Contradictions' in Govt Stand

Despite this, he continued to insist that the government order was not problematic, and that criticism of the government's actions as irrational and discriminatory against Muslim was "without any basis whatsoever."

The bench then questioned the Advocate General on the government's rationale for the government order. Navadgi had explained the chronology of events starting with the origins of the hijab row in an Udupi pre-university college, and how the state government had said that it would set up a high-level committee to look into the issue at that time.

However, it had then passed its order on 5 February because the issue "began to spread outside" the original college and its CDC.

"Wasn't this premature? One hand you're saying high level committee was set up. Then they pass this order. Doesn't this amount to contradictory stand," the Chief Justice asked him.

Navadgi then moved on to his argument on how hijabs were not an essential religious practice, and therefore not allowing them would not be a violation of Article 25 of the Constitution.

Noting that Article 25 itself says that the right to practise one's religion is subject to "public order, health and morality", the Advocate General explained that morality in this case meant constitutional morality, and the right to wear a hijab would have to be tested on this as per the Supreme Court's judgments in the Sabarimala and Triple Talaq cases.