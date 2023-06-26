'Serious Hardships': Why Jammu Lawyers Are Protesting Against Shifting of HC

In a press statement released recently, the Young Lawyers Association (YLA) Jammu has called the proposed shift a “gross misuse of the government exchequer,” adding that the proposed shift would cause “serious hardships to thousands of lawyers, as majority of the members of Bar Association Jammu are working both in the High Court and in the District/subordinate courts as well.”

“Shifting of the High Court alone and not shifting other courts would cause serious hardships not only to the Advocates but to the general public and litigants as well, especially the old age and female litigants,” the press release noted.

Senior lawyer and member of the Bar Association Jammu, Hari Chand Jalmeria told The Quint that the present High Court complex in Janipur has the district court adjacent to it, which is easier for litigants and general public to reach.