IAS Officer Shah Faesal Withdraws SC Plea Against Revocation of Article 370

Former IAS Officer Shah Faesal
Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shah Faesal, who filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Presidential Order to scrap Article 370, withdrew his petition on Tuesday, 20 September.
Faesal's move to withdraw the petition came months after he was reinstated into the IAS in April 2022 and was subsequently appointed as the Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.
He resigned from service in 2019 to float his own political outfit, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKMP). He had then said:
However, Faesal withdrew his resignation, which was never accepted by the government in the first place.
In an interview with PTI in 2020, Faesal said that his decision to join politics did more harm than good as his "innocuous act" of dissent was seen as an "act of treason." He added that his act had discouraged a lot of civil services aspirants and that his colleagues felt betrayed by him.
"It upset me a lot," he added
On his decision to form a political party, Faesal had said he wanted to revive democratic politics in Jammu and Kashmir.
Faesal, who is also a doctor, was the managing director of the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC). Before that, he went to Harvard University in the United States to pursue further studies.
Hailing from the remote village of Lolab in north Kashmir, Faesal, whose father was killed by terrorists in 2002, topped the UPSC examination in 2009.
He was detained at the Delhi airport while he was travelling to Istanbul under Section 107 of the CrPC and was sent back to Srinagar to be placed under detention.
After spending six months in preventive detention – first at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and then at Srinagar's MLA hostel – he was booked under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in February 2020, which was revoked four months later.
He was released in June 2020. No cases are currently pending against Faesal.
