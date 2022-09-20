IAS Officer Shah Faesal Withdraws SC Plea Against Revocation of Article 370

In an interview with PTI in 2020, Faesal said that his decision to join politics did more harm than good as his "innocuous act" of dissent was seen as an "act of treason." He added that his act had discouraged a lot of civil services aspirants and that his colleagues felt betrayed by him.

"It upset me a lot," he added

On his decision to form a political party, Faesal had said he wanted to revive democratic politics in Jammu and Kashmir.