Home Ministry Notifies Law Empowering Cops To Obtain Convicts’ Biometrics

The Central government on Monday, 19 September, notified the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, which would enable investigating officers to collect the biometric details of prisoners.

The law was passed by the Parliament in April this year.

Apart from providing legal sanction to the police to obtain physical and biological samples of convicts and detainees for investigation in criminal matters, the law also empowers a magistrate to order the documenting of measurements or photographs of a person to aid the probe of an offence.