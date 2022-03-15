Hijab Case: Plea Moved in SC Challenging Karnataka HC's Order Upholding Ban

A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court's order of Tuesday, 15 March, which dismissed the various pleas challenging the ban on wearing of hijab in educational institutes.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)
A student named Niba Naaz filed the plea through advocate Anas Tanwir.
One of the primary arguments made in the plea was:
This comes after the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on Muslim girls wearing a hijab with the uniform in schools and colleges on Tuesday.
Dismissing the writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijabs in colleges, the court said that the garment was not part of 'Essential Religious Practice' and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order against it.
(With inputs from Live Law.)
