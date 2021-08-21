'Having SC Only in Delhi an Injustice': Madras HC Judge in Farewell Speech

Madras High Court judge N Kirubakaran, on Thursday, 19 August, said that limiting the presence of the Supreme Court to Delhi was an injustice to the people who lived in other regions of the country.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Justice N Kirubakaran)
Madras High Court judge N Kirubakaran, on Thursday, 19 August, said that limiting the presence of the Supreme Court to Delhi was an injustice to the people who lived in other regions of the country.
“In the judiciary, Delhi and Bombay are power centres. States are not properly represented in the Supreme Court like how these two states are,” Justice Kirubakaran said in his farewell address, Bar and Bench reported.
The judge, who retired from service on Friday, asserted that if the initiative is not furthered from the Supreme Court's side, then the Central government should amend the Constitution in order for the formation of regional benches to do "justice to the people in ever corner of the country".
The judge had proposed reservations for economically weaker sections of the society, had once suggested castration as punishment for rape accused, banned TikTok, had spoken against hate politics and prohibited rooster fights, as per IANS.
During his farewell address, Justice Kirubakaran also remarked the the government should endeavour to shut down liquor shops in the country for the welfare of the people.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench and IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined