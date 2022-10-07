Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi Court Defers Hearing On Scientific Investigation

The Varanasi Court, on Friday, 7 October, deferred hearing on the plea moved by Hindu worshippers demanding a scientific investigation of the Shiva Linga allegedly found inside the premises of Gyanvapi Mosque to 11 October and sought clarification on two points from the Hindu petitioners:

* Whether the structure found inside the Gyanvapi Case [alleged Shiva Linga] is a part of this suit property

* If the court can constitute a commission for a scientific investigation

Four out of the five Hindu women plaintiffs in the main suit had filed the instant plea for a scientific investigation of the Shiva Linga. The remaining one person had opposed the plea, according to LiveLaw.

This came 10 days after the Varanasi Court upheld the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women (plaintiffs) seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi Mosque compound.