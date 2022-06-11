Govt Tightens Norms for Celeb Endorsers; Mandates Material Connection Disclosure

Norms tightened for endorsers, including celebrities and sports persons.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The government has tightened norms for endorsers, including celebrities and sportspersons, as they are now required to make material connection disclosure and due diligence while endorsing in advertisements.
As per the new guidelines released by the Consumer Affairs Ministry issued on Friday,10 June, endorsements must reflect the honest opinions, beliefs, or experiences of endorsers.
The endorsers have to make material connection disclosures, failing to do so will attract penalty under the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).
Material disclosures means any relationship that materially affects the weight or credibility of any endorsement that a reasonable consumer would not expect.
Violation of these guidelines will attract a penalty of Rs 10 lakh for first offence and Rs 50 lakh for subsequent offence, under the Consumer Protection Act.
It provides various criteria for an advertisement to be considered valid and non-misleading, gives clarity on bait advertisements, surrogate advertisements and free claims advertisements.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)