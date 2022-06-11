Govt Tightens Norms for Celeb Endorsers; Mandates Material Connection Disclosure

The government has tightened norms for endorsers, including celebrities and sportspersons, as they are now required to make material connection disclosure and due diligence while endorsing in advertisements.

As per the new guidelines released by the Consumer Affairs Ministry issued on Friday,10 June, endorsements must reflect the honest opinions, beliefs, or experiences of endorsers.

The endorsers have to make material connection disclosures, failing to do so will attract penalty under the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

Material disclosures means any relationship that materially affects the weight or credibility of any endorsement that a reasonable consumer would not expect.