Rajasthan: Man Lynched Over Suspicion of Cow Smuggling

A 25-year-old man was lynched in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh over suspicion of cow smuggling on Monday, 14 June. Chittorgarh Police has taken 7-8 people into custody.
The victim was identified as Babu from Madhya Pradesh's Achalpur. He was accompanied by his friend Pintu, who was injured in the assault.
“On the intervening night of 13 and 14 June, two men in Chittorgarh district were transporting some bovines to Madhya Pradesh. A mob attacked them and one of them died at the hospital while undergoing treatment. A case of murder has been registered,” Additional Director General of Police (Crime), Ravi Prakash Meharda, told The Indian Express.
The nob allegedly snatched the men's documents and mobile phones.
Udaipur Range IG Satyavir Singh said police had visited the crime scene and an investigation has been launched.
"We visited the place and are now going through the incident properly. We have detained a few suspects for questioning. The people responsible for the death will not be spared," he told NDTV.
