Nagpur Bans Begging Ahead of G20, But Courts in the Past Have Begged to Differ

Come next week, when delegates from across the world gather in Maharashtra’s Nagpur for the widely publicised G20 summit, they’ll witness what the police call a “beautified” city.

This, of course, will come at the cost of the homeless and the beggars, who can potentially land up behind bars for having become a source of “public annoyance.”

Why, you ask?

According to a Times of India report from 9 March, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has said: