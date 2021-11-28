'Have We Lost All Humanity?': Former SC Judges Raise Concerns on Misuse of UAPA

"There is development of something called the soft torture", remarked Justice Madan Lokur, in the context of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sedition law which make the granting of bail a difficult proposition, even if the accused has serious medical conditions.

At a webinar titled 'Democracy, Dissent and Draconian Laws - Do UAPA And Sedition Have A Place in our Statute Books?', retired Supreme Court Justices Madan Lokur, Aftab Alam, Deepak Gupta and Gopala Gowda discussed the misuse of the UAPA and the sedition law with activist Anjali Bharadwaj.