‘Forced Vaccination Violates Fundamental Rights’: Meghalaya HC

The judgement comes while the high court was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against orders passed by the state, directing shopkeepers, vendors, taxi drivers etc. to get vaccinated before running their business again, Bar and Bench reported.

Two questions were discussed in this regard -- whether vaccination can be made compulsory and whether doing so can have an adverse effect on the right of a citizen to earn their livelihood.

Considering the question of whether a state government can issue any notification or order which could have a direct effect on the fundamental rights of its citizens, the court said that there was a 'clear lack of legitimacy in prohibiting freedom of carrying on any occupation, trade or business amongst a certain category or class of citizens who are otherwise entitled to do so by making the notification/order ill-conceived, arbitrary and/or a colourable exercise of power.'