‘Pfizer Vaccine in Final Stages of Getting Approval in India’: CEO

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is in its “final stages” of getting approval for use in India, informed the company on Tuesday, 22 June.
Addressing a virtual event, Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said, as per ANI:
The Pfizer vaccine, developed by the company in partnership with the German firm BioNtech, is reported to have a very high efficacy, of over 90 percent.
The Centre had, on 13 May, said that India will produce 216 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines between August-December.
NITI Aayog member VK Paul had, on his part, said:
These announcements came around the time India was battling a horrific second wave of COVID-19, that resulted in an acute paucity of life-saving resources, as well as space on cremation grounds.
Presently, India is grappling with concerns over a possible third wave, as well as concerns of vaccine shortage, with a small percentage of eligible adults having actually received both jabs so far.
(With inputs from ANI.)
Published: 22 Jun 2021,08:43 PM IST