Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CJI Chandrachud Administers Oath to Five New Supreme Court Judges

CJI Chandrachud Administers Oath to Five New Supreme Court Judges

This brings the working strength of the Supreme Court to 32.
The Quint
Law
Published:

The Centre on Saturday, 4 February, notified the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court. 

|

(Image courtesy: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Centre on Saturday, 4 February, notified the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court.&nbsp;</p></div>

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, on Monday, 6 February, administered the oath to five new judges of the Supreme Court of India.

This brings the working strength of the top court to 32.

Who are these five judges and which courts do they come from? 

Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court,

Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice of Patna High Court,

Justice P. V. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice of Manipur High Court,

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Judge, Patna High Court

Justice Manoj Misra, Judge, Allahabad High Court

Read more about them here.

Also ReadCollegium: Why Are Madras Bar Members Opposing Bid To Promote BJP-Linked Lawyer?

The government had notified their appointments on Saturday 4 February, a day after the Attorney General informed the apex court they will soon clear the recommendations, and the apex court pointed out that the recommendations were made all the way back in December 2022.

Also ReadKiren Rijiju Vs Supreme Court: The Remarks on Judiciary Cross 'Lakshman Rekha'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check Member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT