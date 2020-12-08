Ensure Online Education for Specially-Abled Students: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 7 December, said that it is the duty of the Maharashtra government to ensure online education for specially-abled students, and suggested broadcasting educational programmes on Doordarshan, PTI reported.
Advocate Uday Warunjikar told the court that various problems like the unavailability of staff or mobile facilities, specially-abled students are unable to successfully pursue their education during the pandemic.
He also suggested the government make use of local government channels and radio to impart education for such students.
The division bench consisting of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni heard the matter, and Chief Datta said “Find out some solution.. It is the state government’s duty. You (government) can take some slot... for one or two hours... on Doordarshan and show special educational programmes.”
The petitioner has been directed to take the matter to the state government and submit suggestions.
The government of Maharashtra has been asked to study the suggestions and consider what measures can be implemented, they have also been directed to submit their report by 18 January 2021.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)
Published: undefined