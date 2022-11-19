Bhima Koregaon: Gautam Navlakha Released From Jail, to Be Under House Arrest

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bhima Koregaon: Gautam Navlakha Released From Jail, to Be Under House Arrest

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Gautam Navlakha to be shifted to house arrest from jail for a month.
Activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, was released from Taloja jail and handed over to Navi Mumbai police for house arrest on Saturday, 19 November 2022.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday, 10 November, allowed Navlakha to be shifted to house arrest from jail for a month.

