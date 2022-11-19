Bhima Koregaon: Gautam Navlakha Released From Jail, to Be Under House Arrest

Gautam Navlakha leaving Taloja Jail
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Activist Gautam Navlakha, accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, was released from Taloja jail and handed over to Navi Mumbai police for house arrest on Saturday, 19 November 2022.
This comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday, 10 November, allowed Navlakha to be shifted to house arrest from jail for a month.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)