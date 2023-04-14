'ED Opposes Bail But Doesn't Start Trial': PMLA Court On Ex-Yes Bank CEO's Bail

The case: Wadhawan directors operationally controlled Mack Star and its bank accounts and availed six loans worth Rs 200 crores from Yes Bank between 2011 to 2016 without reportedly telling the investors.

This amount was then circulated within the bank with HDIL and Mack Star accounts to discharge liability owed by HDIL to Yes Bank, according to Bar and Bench.

The case against Kapoor started with the CBI registering an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Based on this, the ED registered a case in October 2020.

Kapoor was then arrested on 27 January 2021, while he was already in custody in another case.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)