‘Sinister Plan Behind Toolkit’: Delhi Police Opposes Ravi’s Bail

During the hearing of climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the ‘toolkit case,’ the Delhi Police on Saturday, 20 February, said, “This was not just a toolkit; The real plan was to defame India and create unrest.” The hearing is in progress at Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

Appearing for the State, ASG SV Raju said if Ravi is granted bail, she could tamper with evidence. He argued, “Ravi used her own phone number to make the WhatsApp group. She used it to tweet with Greta Thunberg. On 3/2/2021 the conspiracy was unearthed because of Greta's tweet.”

ASG added, "She asked Greta Thunberg to delete the document. If it was so innocuous, why did she ask Greta Thunberg to remove? This shows there was a sinister plan behind this toolkit."