‘Sinister Plan Behind Toolkit’: Delhi Police Opposes Ravi’s Bail

During the hearing of climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the ‘toolkit case,’ the Delhi Police on Saturday, 20 February, said, “This was not just a toolkit; The real plan was to defame India and create unrest.” The hearing is in progress at Delhi’s Patiala House Court.
Appearing for the State, ASG SV Raju said if Ravi is granted bail, she could tamper with evidence. He argued, “Ravi used her own phone number to make the WhatsApp group. She used it to tweet with Greta Thunberg. On 3/2/2021 the conspiracy was unearthed because of Greta's tweet.”
ASG added, "She asked Greta Thunberg to delete the document. If it was so innocuous, why did she ask Greta Thunberg to remove? This shows there was a sinister plan behind this toolkit."
Earlier on Friday, she was sent to a three-day judicial custody as her five-day police remand was scheduled to end.
Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on 13 February in connection with allegedly editing and sharing a 'toolkit' on social media related to the farmers' protest.
The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".
On 14 February, the Delhi Police took to microblogging website Twitter to elaborate on the case. It wrote, "Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination."
She started WhatsApp group and collaborated to make the toolkit document, the police said, adding that she worked closely with them to draft it.
"In this process, they all collaborated with pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg," the police wrote on Twitter.
