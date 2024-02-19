Delhi Slum Demolition: Key Info Entitling Rehabilitation Not Given to High Court

The Delhi High Court was not provided all the information regarding the slum colony in the capital city’s Sundar Nagar area, before the court allowed its demolition on 22 November last year, The Quint has learnt.

According to a response to a question by Delhi MLA Bhavna Gaur in the Assembly on 15 December 2023, the jhuggi jhopri (JJ) cluster no. 12 situated near DPS Mathura Road in south Delhi is mentioned in the list of 675 recognised slums and existed before 1 January 2006. This meant that the slum could not have been demolished without making alternate arrangements for its residents, as per a policy implemented in 2017.