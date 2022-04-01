No Relief for Rana Ayyub From Delhi HC, ED to File Status Report on 4 April

Journalist Rana Ayyub was on Friday, 1 April, unable to obtain interim relief from the Delhi High Court, that would allow her to travel abroad and participate in events and conferences where she was slated to speak.

The high court has, however, directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) – on whose instructions Ayyub was not allowed to leave the country – to file a status report on its case against her by 2:30 pm on Monday, 4 April.

Ayyub was stopped at Mumbai airport from boarding a flight to London on Tuesday, 29 March, as she is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to an alleged money laundering case. Ayyub was flying to London to speak at an event organised by the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ).

She is scheduled to attend an international conference in London and a journalism festival in Italy in the coming weeks.