Delhi HC Judges' Comments Suggest Split on Marital Rape Exception Case?

"A rape is a rape and a rapist remains a rapist, and no amount of classification and no amount of verbal jugglery can alter that reality," he said. "In this backdrop, the exception is particularly egregious in as much as it denies a wife the ability to prosecute her husband for non-consensual sex."

He pointed out how the Supreme Court has held that the offence of rape is a serious violation of the right to life under Article 21 and that the marital rape exception takes away a married woman's ability to enforce this fundamental right when her husband commits an act of rape upon her.

Referring to his opening arguments from Wednesday, he said that the law as it stands treats non-consensual sex for the same couple at various stages of their relationship differently – pre-marriage, during their marriage, and post-marriage.

"The only thing which protects the husband [in the second stage] is marriage," he added, but argued there was no justification for this that could stand scrutiny today.

Historically, women were considered the property of their fathers and then their husbands, and marriage was deemed to mean they were giving consent to sexual intercourse, but these lines of reasoning are no longer valid, not least because of the way the Supreme Court has evolved our understanding of fundamental rights.

Rao pointed out that even the definition of rape in Section 375 of the IPC recognises that a woman can decide whether to give consent even for sex with her husband, in the part where it says a man impersonating a woman's husband would be guilty of rape.