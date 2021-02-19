Delhi HC Hearing Disha Ravi Media Trial Plea, Police Deny Leaks

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 19 February, began hearing the petition filed by arrested climate activist Disha Ravi regarding leaks by the Delhi Police and coverage of her case by various media houses.
On Thursday, Justice Pratibha Singh had issued notice to the media houses and National Broadcasting Standards Association, as well as the Delhi and central governments, on the petition.
The petition filed by Ravi argues that leakage of Ravi’s private WhatsApp chats, as well as alleged admissions and disclosures by her during her time in police custody, and the subsequent biased media reportage about her is
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre on Thursday, had asserted that the police had not leaked any information to the media regarding the case. An affidavit on behalf of the Delhi Police has now been filed in the Delhi High Court to this effect.
The court had said it would take up the matter first thing on Friday. Proceedings have begun before Justice Singh.
This is a developing story and is being updated with details from the hearing.
Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Ravi, began by taking the court through the background to the case, including the registration of the FIR.
He then explained how the Delhi Police have been pushing a public narrative against Ravi, noting for instance the tweets by the Delhi Police which claimed she was part of a conspiracy (without specifying these are allegations at this time).
He also noted how the Twitter thread put out by the Delhi Police after Ravi’s remand hearing on Sunday, 14 February sought to publicly rebut the arguments made by Ravi at the hearing, that she had only edited a couple of lines in the controversial toolkit.
“We’re having a public response to reports in the media about what happened in court. Through Twitter handles the Delhi Police is making out their case,” Sibal said.
Sibal then pointed to a video by News18 which claimed to have got information about Ravi’s interrogation from the Delhi Police’s cyber cell, and subsequent reportage by News18 and others showing alleged WhatsApp texts between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg.
Justice Singh asked if this meant he was contesting the Delhi Police’s claims that they had not leaked anything, to which Sibal replied in the affirmative:
Sibal then read from various provisions of the Ministry of Home Affairs Office Memorandum from 2010 titled ‘Advisory on Media Policy of Police’, which include guidelines on how to report on ongoing investigations.
Noting that the Delhi Police’s briefings have been “speculative, sharing half-baked unconfirmed materials”, Sibal stated that the police are not required to share materials from the case file, as these can instead be done at the time of filing a charge sheet.
Sibal then sought to move on to the affidavit on behalf of the Delhi Police. He noted that even if their statement was taken on face value the affidavit said no information from the case file had been shared with the media, except what was put out in their press briefings. He argued that they had “serious issues with the nature of the information shared through press briefings.”
Justice Pratibha Singh pointed out that the court could not ask the journalists to reveal their sources, so to determine whether there had been leaks they would have to look at what information is publicly available.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing on behalf of the Delhi Police (via the MHA) reiterated that there had been no official leak of information or documents by the Delhi Police. “There can be an informal leak, but leaking is illegal, we don’t intend to leak. Some officer or peon could have leaked it.”
He also defended the press briefings by the Delhi Police, arguing that they had to respond if they were being maligned. He alleged that there had been leaks from the other side to malign the police and so they had to respond. He also suggested that Disha Ravi could have leaked the alleged chats herself, or those she had sent messages could have leaked chats to the media.
The petition filed by Ravi’s lawyers has asked the Delhi High Court to restrain the police from leaking probe material to media, and to ensure responsible reporting on the case by the media.
Examples of the media’s “biased and defamatory coverage” cited in the petition include:
The petition has asked the court to order the Delhi Police to not leak any investigation material relating to the case, including alleged contents of private chats and communications to any third party, including the media.
It also asks for action to be taken by the Centre and the NBSA under relevant mechanisms against News18, India Today, Times Now and any other media house for publishing alleged private chats between Disha and others, and for the channels to take down their existing stories that contain this material.
To justify these requests, Ravi’s lawyers have cited the Delhi High Court’s order slamming the Delhi Police for leaks of investigation material relating to Devangana Kalita, as well as specific guidelines on media coverage of the Centre and the NBSA.
The coverage by the media thus far is also alleged to violate the Bombay High Court’s recent order on media trials in the context of coverage of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday, 13 February. Breaking down in a Delhi court, before which she was produced on Sunday, 14 February, Ravi denied being part of any conspiracy and said, "I was just supporting farmers.” She added that she didn't create the toolkit, and just made two edits to it.
However, the Delhi Police said that Ravi was one of the editors of the toolkit Google Doc and a “key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination.” A Delhi magistrate later remanded the climate activist to five days’ police custody.
Since her arrest, the Delhi Police has put out Twitter threads saying she is part of a conspiracy (without specifying these are allegations), organised press conferences where they repeated these claims and tried to argue against criticism of her arrest, and selectively leaked information about the ongoing probe to media houses which have run programmes based on these.
