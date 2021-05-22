Delhi Court Rejects Plea Seeking Police Custody of Navneet Kalra 

Kalra was arrested by the police on the evening of 16 May from his brother-in-law’s farmhouse in Gurugram. He was, thereafter, remanded to three days' police custody.

A case was filed under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, among other provision of law against Kalra, after the Delhi Police recovered oxygen concentrators from "Khan Chacha" and other restaurants owned by him.

The police claimed that the imported concentrators were being sold in the black market amid the COVID-19 crisis.