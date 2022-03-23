Order in Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Deferred for the Third Time to Thursday

Communal clashes had taken over northeast Delhi as protests intensified against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the national capital in February 2020.

Eighteen people have been named accused in this case, but only six have received bail so far. Of the six who have got bail, only Ishrat Jahan has been granted the same by a sessions court. Five others – Faizan Khan, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita – had to go up to the Delhi High Court before they were granted any relief.

Khalid's counsel had opposed the UAPA charges in the court and had reportedly said that his speech in Amravati was about Gandhi, harmony, and the Constitution, which was not a crime.

Opposing the bail plea, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad argued that the permission for the Amravati programme was rejected on 11 February 2020 by the Maharashtra Police as then US President Donald Trump was visiting India on the same day.