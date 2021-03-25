The Quint Impact: DCPCR Pulls Up Tihar on Juveniles in Adult Jails

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has taken cognisance of the investigative piece published by The Quint on 15 March highlighting the appalling fact of juveniles getting incarcerated in jails meant for adult prisoners.

Relying upon the story titled “Over 123 Juveniles in Tihar: Why Children End Up in Adult Jails”, the commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Tihar prisons seeking clarification on the matter.