Legal Recap: Plea for Prez To Inaugurate Parliament; HC Alarmed by Tihar Murder

Legal Recap: Plea for President to Inaugurate Parliament; HC Alarmed by Murder in Tihar
(Photo: iStock)
From a petition in the Supreme Court seeking for the inauguration of the new Parliament building to be carried out by President Droupadi Murmu, to Delhi High Court's expression of alarm at the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside Tihar jail; here are the highlights from our courts on Thursday, 25 May.
A petition was filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 May, asking for directions to the Lok Sabha Secretariat to invite the President of India Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building.
As of now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to carry out the inauguration.
“…President is the First Citizen of India this regard and head of the institution of parliament,” the petition by advocate CR Jaya Sukin pointed out.
A Delhi court on Thursday, 25 May, sentenced a man called Ravinder Kumar to life imprisonment, after he was convicted for kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and killing a six-year-old girl.
According to ANI, the case was registered in Police Station Begampur in 2015.
Commenting on the murder of ganster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the premises of Tihar jail, Delhi High Court Justice Jasmeet Singh said:
As per LiveLaw, the judge also asked ASC Rahul Tyagi, who was representing the State:
“What bothers me is that it is being watched on CCTV cameras. How can the police take so much time that it [incident] can’t be stopped while the incident is taking place?”
