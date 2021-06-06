3 Policemen Booked For ‘Custodial Death’ of Dalit Man in Sultanpur

Three policemen have been booked for murder in connection with the alleged custodial death of a 35-year-old Dalit man, who was accused of kidnapping a minor girl, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, as per the news agency PTI.
The three accused – Kudwar Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Pandey, Sub-Inspector Sanjay Yadav and Constable Brijesh Singh – were suspended on Thursday after Rajesh Kori allegedly died in police custody. They have been named in the FIR lodged late on Friday night.
Action was also initiated against Homeguard Bholendra.
The complaint, that was lodged by Kori’s mother Asha Devi, reads:
The FIR against the three policemen was lodged under several IPC sections, including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). The FIR also invoked the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Police said Kori and the minor girl, who he had allegedly kidnapped, were found on 3 June and were brought to the police station. While the girl was sent home, Kori was kept at the police station.
(With inputs from PTI)
