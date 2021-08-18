CJI Ramana 'Extremely Upset' Over 'Speculation' on Collegium Recommendations

A key point which came across from the reports was that the list did not include Justice Akil Kureshi, the chief justice of the Tripura High Court, despite him being second on the all-India seniority list among high court judges.

A failure to include his name in the collegium recommendations has been cited as the reason for the lack of appointments to the Supreme Court in the last 18 months despite mounting vacancies.

Justice Rohinton Nariman, who retired from the court on 12 August, is said to have refused to clear any recommendations for apex court judges if they did not include Justice Kureshi's name.

CJI Ramana has taken exception to the "speculation" caused by the news reports.