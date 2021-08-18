CJI Ramana 'Extremely Upset' Over 'Speculation' on Collegium Recommendations

Justice NV Ramana criticised reports that the collegium had finalised 9 recommendations for Supreme Court judges.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has strongly criticised media reports on Wednesday, 18 August, which claimed that the Supreme Court collegium had finalised a list of nine recommendations for appointment as apex court judges.
Reports in some newspapers and legal news portals had claimed that the collegium had cleared nine names to be sent to the government, including three women judges, with one of them, Justice BV Nagarathna (currently a judge of the Karnataka High Court) having a chance to become India's first woman CJI in 2027.
A key point which came across from the reports was that the list did not include Justice Akil Kureshi, the chief justice of the Tripura High Court, despite him being second on the all-India seniority list among high court judges.
A failure to include his name in the collegium recommendations has been cited as the reason for the lack of appointments to the Supreme Court in the last 18 months despite mounting vacancies.
Justice Rohinton Nariman, who retired from the court on 12 August, is said to have refused to clear any recommendations for apex court judges if they did not include Justice Kureshi's name.
CJI Ramana has taken exception to the "speculation" caused by the news reports.
"You are all aware we need to appoint judges to this court," the CJI had begun by saying. "The process is ongoing. Meetings will be held and decisions will be taken. The process of appointment of judges is sacrosanct and has certain dignity attached to it. My media friends must understand and recognise the sanctity of this process."
At the same time, the CJI also applauded those journalists who had not reported the leaked information.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined