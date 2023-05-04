The Story of Niranaram: How a Wrong Name and Age Landed a 12-Yr-Old on Death Row

Niranaram Chetanram Chaudhary was supposed to spend only three years in jail. But when he walked free in March this year, 41 years of age, he had already spent 28 years behind bars. Seemingly, all because of an error in his name and age in his case files.

Although his story has all the makings of a movie script, this is not one.

Not only was Niranaram ‘wrongly’ imprisoned for 28 years, he spent 25 of those as a death row convict.

“When I heard that the Supreme Court ordered my release last month, I thought it was a rumour. I did not believe it could happen,” he told The Quint.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court concluded on 27 March that he had been tried and sentenced to death as an adult, even though he was only a 12-year-old (a juvenile) when he committed the offence.

The law (Juvenile Justice Act 2015) only allows imprisonment of up to three years and makes no provisions for sentencing juveniles to death.