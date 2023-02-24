New CBI Case Against Ex-HC Judge: What Is It About? What Was The Last Case?

Justice Shukla's role: The top court’s in-house proceedings, although part of the bribery case probe, were connected to the case of another college – the GCRG Medical Institute.

Uttar Pradesh advocate general Raghvendra Singh and one Dr Abhai Krishna, in September 2017, submitted complaints to the then-chief justice of the court, Justice D.B. Bhosale.

On 4 September 2017, Justice Narayan Shukla had reportedly made hand-written corrections to the order passed by his own bench a few days prior to that, allowing the college to admit students for the academic year 2017-18.

This went against instructions from the top court, which had ordered that no admissions should be allowed for this college.

Justice Shukla's response: Following the in-house committee’s report, the CJI then wrote to Justice Shukla to either resign or take voluntary retirement.

But, Justice Shukla reportedly refused both options and CJI Misra, thereafter withdrew all judicial work from him and also wrote to the President's Secretariat, requesting them to initiate removal (impeachment) proceedings against the Judge, the same year.