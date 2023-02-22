CBI Books Former Allahabad High Court Judge SN Shukla In Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged former Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla in a case of amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2.54 crore in the name of family members.
(Photo Courtesy: Allahabad High Court/Altered by The Quint)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 22 February, charged former Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla in a case of amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2.54 crore in the name of family members.
Shukla is already under probe for allegedly obtaining a favourable order to a Lucknow-based medical college in lieu of money, during his tenure, reported NDTV.
In its First Information Report (FIR), the premier investigating agency claims that Shukla "intentionally enriched himself illicitly and acquired assets by corrupt and illegal means in the name of Suchita Tiwari with whom he is residing."
Tiwari claimed to be the "second wife" of Justice Shukla, the FIR added.
