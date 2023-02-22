CBI Books Former Allahabad High Court Judge SN Shukla In Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 22 February, charged former Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla in a case of amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2.54 crore in the name of family members.

Shukla is already under probe for allegedly obtaining a favourable order to a Lucknow-based medical college in lieu of money, during his tenure, reported NDTV.