Centre Notifies Appointment of 13 Lawyers, Judicial Officers as HC Judges
(Photo: iStock/ Altered by The Quint)
The Centre on Monday, 6 February, notified the appointment of 13 advocates and judicial officers as additional judges of the Allahabad High Court, Karnataka High Court, and Madras High Court.
The 13 new additional judges include:
Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Advocate
Manish Kumar Nigam, Advocate
Ansh Kumar Gupta, Advocate
Nand Prabha Shukla, Advocate
Kshitij Shailendra, Advocate
Vinod Diwakar, Advocate
Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil, Advocate
Rajesh Rai Kallangala, Advocate
Lakshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Advocate
Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Advocate
Ramachandran Kalaimaithi, Judicial Officer
Govindarajan Thilakavadi, Judicial Officer
The appointment of L Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the Madras High Court comes amid reports of her affiliation to the BJP. Certain statements that she has made about members of the Muslim and Christian communities have also surfaced.
A group of advocates had also written to the president of India and the Supreme Court collegium expressing apprehension over her appointment. The apex court has also reportedly admitted a writ petition that was filed against her appointment.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined