'Answer is Not to Attack Supreme Court On NJAC': Senior Advocate Arvind Datar

Those were the words of Senior Supreme Court Advocate Arvind P Datar at a lecture he was delivering on Saturday, 4 February.

What attack? High government functionaries, like the union law minister and the Vice President, have recently been making repeated remarks on the functioning of the apex court, as well as the mode of appointment of judges.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has critiqued the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution and the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC).