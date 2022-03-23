Calcutta HC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Birbhum Violence, To Hear Case Today

Charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Rampurhat in Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze, the police said.
(Photo: PTI)
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, 23 March, took suo moto cognisance of the incident of the Rampurhat violence that broke out in West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday.
A bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj will be hearing the matter at 2 pm on Wednesday, reported LiveLaw.
The houses were burnt on Monday night, amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) named Bhadu Sheikh.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter. Eleven people had been arrested in the case so far. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought a report from the state administration over the incident of violence.
A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal MLAs, led by Suvendu Adhikari, is also expected to visit the site of the massacre today.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday issued a statement urging Governor Dhankhar "to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow administration to conduct an impartial probe" in the Birbhum violence case.