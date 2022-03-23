Calcutta HC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Birbhum Violence, To Hear Case Today

Charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Rampurhat in Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze, the police said.

The houses were burnt on Monday night, amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) named Bhadu Sheikh.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter. Eleven people had been arrested in the case so far. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought a report from the state administration over the incident of violence.

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal MLAs, led by Suvendu Adhikari, is also expected to visit the site of the massacre today.