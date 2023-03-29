'But the Sarus Crane Was Free': Here's Why Arif Deserves Better...

"The Sarus Crane was free. It was not captive. It was evidently following the person wherever it went," Debadityo Sinha, an ecologist specialising in environment laws said in conversation with The Quint.

Sinha further said that the video, in fact, reminded him of the beautiful visual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeding a pea fowl (which too is another species listed under Schedule I).

"Now these kind of instances exist everywhere. There are people who live near forests, and elephants and other wild animals visit their gardens. So if those who are staying there don’t have a problem, and they are not hurting them, why should anyone else have a problem?" he added.

Sinha also pointed out that Sarus is a bird that has been accepted by many farmers in India.

"They are mostly found in farms and paddy fields. Just because an animal has been listed in Schedule I, it does not mean that it’s a forest dwelling animal."

For instance, a pea fowl can be found everywhere, from the side of a road to homes occupied by the human civilisation.

"The natural habitat of the sarus crane in India is agricultural fields, and they prefer that and they are living along with people," the ecologist added.

Other experts have also pointed out that there is a scientific explanation for the relationship that the crane had forged with Arif.

“Such birds show a high preponderance to imprint on humans when they are kept in close proximity as young birds, or before they have found mates of their own,” K.S. Gopi Sundar, the global co-chair of the IUCN Stork told IANS.

“Once such imprinting happens, it is not a good idea to release it into the wild since that bird will seek human companionship frequently.”

What About Now?

According to Sundar, moving the bird out of its own human’s protection, can put it in harms way.

“Since other humans may not have the same willingness to include the crane into their lives. Additionally, cranes coming into human settlements in places like Uttar Pradesh will face more dangerous threats like dogs... electricity wires, and so on.”

Besides, Sinha expressed concern over the manner in which the authorities have taken the crane out of its habitat, seemingly 'captured' it; then transferred the animal to some other place, then transferred it to a zoo.

"Hunting does not just entail killing an animal, it is also used to refer to capturing of an animal," he explained.

"And the wildlife protection act is very clear, to hunt/capture an animal (under section 11), even a forest-ranger first requires permission from chief wild life warden. And to grant permission, the warden has to be satisfied that the animal has become dangerous to human life or is disabled or diseased beyond recovery. In this case none of the above appear to apply. "

He added:

"Sec 12 says you can capture an animal for special purposes, but it is only for scientific management, and for that too written permission and stated reasons are required."

"And in this case, from what I am aware, there is no clear justification," Sinha observed.

“Also the captivity is never a good thing for a wild born animal," K.S. Gopi Sundar, on his part, pointed out.