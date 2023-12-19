Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad Case

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Law Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad Case



The 73-year-old has been incarcerated since August 2018 in connection with the case.
The Quint
Updated:

Gautam Navlakha is one of the 16 accused in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad meet in Pune in 2017.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Bombay High Court granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case on Tuesday, 19 December, reported LiveLaw.

The bail was granted by a division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and SG Dige.

However, his bail order was stayed by the High Court for three weeks to allow the National Investigation Agency to appeal against the order before the Supreme Court, reported Bar and Bench.

Navlakha is accused of offences under several sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The 73-year-old has been incarcerated since August 2018 in connection with the case. In November 2022, the Supreme Court allowed his transfer to house-arrest owing to his crumbling health condition.

Apart from Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira have been granted bail earlier in the same case. However, Rao is still awaiting releasing from the prison because of the extension of stay on his bail, the report added.

Published: 19 Dec 2023,03:32 PM IST

