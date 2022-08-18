Bhima Koregaon Case: SC Asks NIA Court To Frame Charges Within 3 Months

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 18 August, asked the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court to decide on framing charges in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case within a period of three months.

The NIA Court was also directed to decide the discharge applications filed by the accused in the case.

A bench comprising Justice UU Lalit and Justice Ravindra Bhat passed the direction while considering a petition filed by human rights activist Vernon Gonsalves seeking bail in the case.

NIA was further directed to separate activist Gonsalves’ trial from other accused persons who are absconding in the case and to issue proclaimed offender notice for the absconding persons, Live Law reported.

Gosalves had moved a plea challenging a 2019 Bombay High Court order, which rejected his bail application. The Supreme Court adjourned the plea for three months to track further developments.