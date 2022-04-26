Assam Court Remands Jignesh Mevani to 5-Day Police Custody in 'Assault' Case

The complainant, a police officer, said that she, along with three other officers, was escorting Mevani from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar in a government vehicle on the afternoon of 21 April, when Mevani started using "slang words" against her. On being asked to behave properly, the complainant alleged, Mevani got agitated and "used more slang words".

She also alleged that he pointed a finger toward her and pushed her on to her seat with force, purportedly assaulting her during "the execution of my legal duty… and outraged my modesty by touching me inappropriately while pushing."

Meanwhile Mevani’s lawyer Angshuman Bora told The Indian Express that "this is a completely false and fabricated case". Adding that Mevani is slated to be produced at the Barpeta Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Tuesday, Bora said that they will now move for bail there.