Have Received Sanction to Prosecute Amnesty India's Aakar Patel: CBI Tells Court

On Thursday night, Patel had been stopped for the second time by the immigration authorities at Bengaluru airport from boarding his flight to the United States of America (USA), despite the ACMM’s order from earlier that day.



On Wednesday, after he was first stopped at the airport, Patel had confirmed to The Quint that he was travelling to the US to speak at University of California, Berkeley (UC, Berkeley); New York University (NYU) and University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

He was to deliver a talk on the attack on civil society at UC, Berkeley; speak about his latest book at NYU and participate in a social media interaction at University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

The LOC against Patel is in connection with a case against Amnesty International, India pertaining to alleged irregularities in foreign funding in connection with violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in 2019.

The non-profit organisation is alleged by the CBI to have received funds from its entity in the UK even after being refused permission under the FCRA, by having funds routed through trusts and commercial deals.

(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench.)