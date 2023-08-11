'New Bottle, Old Wine': Experts on Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and Sedition Laws

"We are repealing sedition," said Home Minister Amit Shah as he moved the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita Bill, 2023.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, 11 August, said that the new bill proposed to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will repeal the offence of sedition which is criminalised under IPC section 124A.
"Everyone has the right to speak. We are completely repealing sedition," said Shah, as he moved the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita Bill, 2023.
Lawyers and criminal law experts The Quint spoke to, however, argued that the new Bill has provisions for punishment for offences similar to those under the sedition law.
An act which excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India will be punished under Section 150 of the proposed Bill.
"While they have dropped the term sedition, the new Bill lists similar offences under a new provision which deals with acts endangering sovereignty, integrity, and unity of India. Going by the terms used in the provision, it expands on the current offence of sedition even if the term is not used," said lawyer, research and PhD candidate at the University of New South Wales, Surbhi Karwa.
Currently, sedition draws a punishment of life imprisonment, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years. The new provision changes the three-year jail term to seven years.
These provisions have been retained under Section 150 with some changes.
"Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial mean, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine," the new provision states.
"When it comes to sedition, the new Bill is like old wine in a new bottle. If we look at the quantum of sentence, offences under section 150 draw a punishment of life imprisonment, or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years. Does this mean that a person will either be imprisoned for life or for seven years and nothing in between? What is the basis for this distinction? How will the court decide?" said Supreme Court advocate Chitranshul Sinha.
Naveed Ahmed, a senior resident fellow at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy in Bengaluru, said that the new Bill, in some ways is more poorly and vaguely worded than the sedition law in the IPC.
Lawyer and researcher Surbhi Karwa added that the provisions in the new Bill seem to go above and beyond those described in the sedition laws.
"Section 150 in the new Bill is using words such as '... someone who excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities'...now the problem is that basic principals of criminal law seem to not have been followed while drafting this. If you are making something an offence you need to tell what exactly the offence is. But words like 'subversive activities' or 'feelings of separatist activities' are broad and vague terms," Karwa said.
