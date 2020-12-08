AG Venugopal ‘Fed Up’ With Contempt Requests (So Why Grant Them?)

In a slightly confusing interview to The Times of India, Attorney General KK Venugopal has said that social media is a “very essential outlet for common people and the intellegentsia to express their views honestly in a democracy” and that he is “fed up” of the constant requests asking for his approval for contempt petitions.

And yet, he also says that if the Supreme Court takes action against people on social media who are ‘daring’ them to do so, based on the consent given by him, “it could send a sobering message to all not to abuse the right to free speech on social media platforms.”