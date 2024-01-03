Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With SEBI's Probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 3 January, dismissed Public Interest Litigations (PILs) seeking the transfer of probe from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to an alternative agency into allegations made by Hindenburg Research against Adani Group of companies.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that there is no ground on which it can direct SEBI to revoke its regulations, reported Bar and Bench.