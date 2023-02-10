'Absolutely Misconceived': Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Ban on BBC
Stating that the petition is “absolutely misconceived”, the apex court on Friday, 10 February, dismissed a plea seeking a ban on the operations of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India.
The petitioner had alleged that the channel was taking an “anti-India” position.
What did the petitioner argue? Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Pinky Anand, according to LiveLaw, said:
The senior advocate also asked the bench to post the matter along with the batch of petitions challenging Centre’s order for blocking public access to the documentary.
Further, the petitioner had sought the initiation of an NIA investigation against the “anti-India and anti-Indian government reporting/documentary films/short films including its employee journalist in India.”
What did the court say?
“How can this be argued? You want us to put complete censorship? What is this?” Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the petitioner.
