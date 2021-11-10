2002 Gujarat Riots: Clean Chit Given to PM Modi Challenged by Zakia Jafri in SC

Zakia Jafri’s protest petition challenged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that gave a clean chit to the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi. Image used for representational purposes.
Zakia Jafri, wife of late Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was murdered in the 2002 Gujarat riots has challenged the clean chit given to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar heard the matter on Wednesday, 10 November.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jafri, told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 10 November, that instead of taking cognisance of the evidence, the probe was carried out in a way to whitewash the entire investigation, Bar & Bench reported.
Stressing that communal violence is like lava erupting from a volcano, Sibal said, “it’s an institutionalised problem, whenever the lava touches a ground on earth it scars it and it becomes a fertile ground for future revenge”, Bar & Bench reported.
Further questioning the SIT, Sibal asked the apex court to take a look at the transcript of the recordings, which were authenticated by the CBI and not touched by the SIT at all.
Explaining that Anil Patel and others were supporters of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Sibal added that Patel also refers to the IB officers and how Sabarkanta VHP supplied arms.
Moreover, Sibal argued, that the testimony of Sreekumar, former Gujarat ADGP, was rejected by the SIT on the ground that he was denied promotion and asked why was it rejected even when it was corroborated by other officers.
Sibal further added that VHP leader Jaideep Patel's mobile phone was not even seized. “There would have been several phone calls but if the phone is not seized then what investigation has taken place? Everything was before the magistrate.”
Sibal said, “Someone has to ask why was curfew not declared when godhra administration did it?” Bar & Bench reported.
He also highlighted that the death of the kar sevaks were used to create communal tension and that the police did not take care of law and order.
Moreover, Sibal asserted, “Dead bodies were handed over to Jayant Patel of VHP, a non-government person. Bodies and property can only be handed over to the relative. The commission headed by Justice Krishna Iyer and Sawant looked at this.”
However, photographs were taken of the deceased to create an atmosphere of hatred and discontentment, which led to volatile and aggressive funeral processions, he said.
Explaining that communal violence is like lava erupting from a volcano, Sibal told the court that he lost his maternal parents to it in Pakistan. “I am a victim of the same. I don't want to accuse A or B. A message must be sent to the world that this cannot be tolerated… This case is not just this case but it's about the future,” Bar & Bench reported.
The Supreme Court will continue hearing the case on Thursday, 11 November.
(With inputs from Bar & Bench.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)