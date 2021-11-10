2002 Gujarat Riots: Clean Chit Given to PM Modi Challenged by Zakia Jafri in SC

What Arguments Were Made by Sibal?

Stressing that communal violence is like lava erupting from a volcano, Sibal said, “it’s an institutionalised problem, whenever the lava touches a ground on earth it scars it and it becomes a fertile ground for future revenge”, Bar & Bench reported.

Further questioning the SIT, Sibal asked the apex court to take a look at the transcript of the recordings, which were authenticated by the CBI and not touched by the SIT at all.